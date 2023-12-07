Fortnite жана Lego жаңы оюн тажрыйбасын түзүү үчүн биригишет

Fortnite, the popular online shooter game with over 400 million players, has recently collaborated with Lego to create an entirely new survival game mode. This collaboration draws inspiration from the block-building and crafting game, Minecraft, which is the best-selling game of all time.

While Fortnite’s battle royale mode is its most popular, the game originally had a crafting survival mode called Fortnite: Save the World. However, the overwhelming success of the battle royale mode overshadowed all other game modes. The collaboration with Lego aims to bring Fortnite back to its crafting roots, incorporating Lego bricks, structures, and characters into the game world. The trailer even shows scenes reminiscent of Minecraft, such as building fences, growing vegetables, and gathering around a campfire.

This high-profile collaboration is not surprising, as Fortnite is known for its partnerships with real celebrities like Marshmello and Ariana Grande, hosting in-game concerts. The collaboration with Lego represents an expansion for Fortnite, appealing to a wide variety of audiences, from kids to teens to adults.

One challenge of this collaboration is integrating Lego, known for its games suitable for young children, with Fortnite, rated PEGI 12 in the UK and EU. To address this, Epic Games has implemented parental controls and online safety features to ensure the game is appropriate for players of all ages. By providing different content ratings and allowing parents to customize what their children can see, Fortnite aims to attract younger audiences who may have been too young for the original game.

While Fortnite has faced criticism in the past, like Prince Harry’s comment that the game was “created to addict,” such criticism is common in the gaming industry. Ultimately, players can choose games that align with their interests, and Fortnite offers a variety of experiences beyond shooting gameplay.

As for Lego, the collaboration with Fortnite represents ambition and unknown possibilities. While there are plans for updates and new ideas in the works, the outcome of the collaboration is uncertain. Both companies are excited to see how the game will be received by players and are open to exploring other types of games on the Fortnite platform in the future.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Fortnite and Lego brings a fresh and unique gaming experience to players. By combining the crafting elements of Fortnite with the iconic Lego brand, the game aims to appeal to a diverse audience and introduce new players to the world of Fortnite.