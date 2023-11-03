An Exciting New Expansion for Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced the upcoming release of “Beyond the Dawn,” an expansion for the popular role-playing game, Tales of Arise. Set to launch on November 9, the expansion will introduce over 20 hours of new content, including quests, dungeons, and boss fights. Fans can look forward to an expanded gameplay experience that takes place one year after the events of the original game.

In addition to the thrilling new adventure, Bandai Namco has also revealed that Kankaku Piero (Kankaku Pierrot) will be providing the new theme song for the expansion, titled “We Still.” Kankaku Piero previously contributed the theme song “Hibana” for the original Tales of Arise game. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, the company has streamed a captivating music video trailer, which can be viewed [here](https://youtube.com/watch?v=oRYHQml4JWI&si=W1NDaKpRL3851WxF).

The expansion will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Players will have the opportunity to explore a world that is both familiar and evolved, with new challenges and a compelling storyline that follows Alphen and his party as they navigate the complexities of being revered as heroes by some and loathed as destroyers by others.

