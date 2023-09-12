Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

жаңылык

Apple окуясы 2023: iPhone 15 сериясы жана Apple Watch сериясы 9 ишке киргизилди

ByВики Ставропулу

Sep 12, 2023
Apple окуясы 2023: iPhone 15 сериясы жана Apple Watch сериясы 9 ишке киргизилди

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Булак: Bloomberg

By Вики Ставропулу

байланыштуу Post

жаңылык

Wordle карап чыгуу: Wordle 819 табышмакты талдоо

Sep 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
жаңылык

Байыркы бактериялар 407 миллион жыл мурун жерди биринчи жолу колониялаштырган

Sep 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
жаңылык

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) жана Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars салыштыруу

Sep 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Кара окумуштуулар ар түрдүүлүктү жогорулатуу аракетинде алдыңкы изилдөөлөр үчүн гранттарды алышат

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

NASA OSIRIS-REx Mission Homecoming агымын берет

Sep 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Жылан ээлерине эскертүү: Үй жаныбарларыңызга жоопкерчиликтүү болуңуз

Sep 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

НАСАнын Curiosity Rover Марстагы Гедиз Валлис тоо кыркасына жетти

Sep 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments