Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

жаңылык

кыскача маалымат:

ByГабриэль Бота

Sep 12, 2023
кыскача маалымат:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Аныктама:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

булагы:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Габриэль Бота

байланыштуу Post

жаңылык

Wordle карап чыгуу: Wordle 819 табышмакты талдоо

Sep 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
жаңылык

Байыркы бактериялар 407 миллион жыл мурун жерди биринчи жолу колониялаштырган

Sep 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
жаңылык

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) жана Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars салыштыруу

Sep 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Неандерталдардан тукум кууп өткөн гендер катуу Ковид-19 коркунучун жогорулатат, изилдөө жыйынтыктары

Sep 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Жок болгондорду жактоо: Неандерталдардын кадыр-баркы

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Байыркы келип чыгышы: Биздин өткөн сырларды ачуу

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Тамил Наду тесттин позитивдүү деңгээли нөл болгон бир жаңы COVID-19 учурун билдирди

Sep 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments