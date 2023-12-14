Intel Nvidia жана AMD менен атаандашкан жаңы AI чиптерин чыгарат

Intel has announced the release of its latest computer chips, including Gaudi3, an artificial intelligence chip specifically designed for generative AI software. Set to launch next year, Gaudi3 will rival similar chips from competitors Nvidia and AMD, which currently dominate the market for powering large AI models. These models, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, predominantly run on Nvidia GPUs in the cloud, contributing to Nvidia’s significant stock growth this year. In an effort to challenge Nvidia’s market dominance, Intel, along with AMD, has introduced chips aimed at attracting AI companies away from Nvidia’s stronghold.

While specific details are scarce, Gaudi3 is expected to compete directly with Nvidia’s H100 and AMD’s upcoming MI300X, both of which are popular choices among companies that employ large-scale AI applications. Intel has been developing Gaudi chips since acquiring chip developer Habana Labs in 2019. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger expressed optimism about the future of generative AI during the launch event in New York, stating that the AI PC will be the “star of the show” in the coming year. To complement this, Intel also introduced its Core Ultra processors, which are designed for Windows laptops and PCs. These processors incorporate specialized AI components called NPUs, enabling faster execution of AI programs.

The introduction of the Core Ultra chips aligns with the broader trend among traditional processor manufacturers, such as Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, as they shift their product lines to cater to the growing demand for AI models. While the Core Ultra chips may not possess the same processing power as Nvidia’s GPUs for offline AI applications like ChatGPT, they excel at handling smaller tasks. Furthermore, Intel’s new 7-nanometer process used in the Core Ultra chips showcases the company’s commitment to catching up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in chip manufacturing prowess by 2026.

Additionally, the Core Ultra chips offer enhanced gaming capabilities and improved graphics performance, resulting in faster program execution for applications like Adobe Premier. These chips have already been launched in laptops available in stores. Finally, Intel announced the release of its fifth generation Xeon server chips, ideal for large organizations and cloud companies. These processors, often paired with Nvidia GPUs, are commonly used for training and deploying generative AI models. The latest Xeon processor is particularly well-suited for inferencing, the less power-intensive process of deploying an AI model. Although Intel has not disclosed pricing details, previous Xeon processors have been priced in the thousands.