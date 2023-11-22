Колдонмолордун фондо иштешин кантип биротоло токтото алам?

Have you ever noticed that even after closing an app on your smartphone, it continues to run in the background, consuming precious battery life and slowing down your device? If you’re tired of this inconvenience, we have some tips to help you permanently stop apps from running in the background.

Firstly, let’s understand what it means for an app to run in the background. When you open an app on your device, it remains active even when you switch to another app or lock your screen. This allows apps to perform tasks such as receiving notifications, updating data, or playing music. While this can be useful for certain apps, it can also drain your battery and affect your device’s performance.

To stop apps from running in the background, you can follow these steps:

1. On Android devices:

– Go to “Settings” and select “Apps” or “Applications.”

– Choose the app you want to manage and tap on it.

– Look for the “Battery” or “Battery optimization” option.

– Select “Don’t optimize” or “Optimize battery usage” and disable it for the chosen app.

2. On iOS devices:

– Go to “Settings” and select “General.”

– Tap on “Background App Refresh.”

– Disable the toggle switch for the app you want to stop from running in the background.

By following these steps, you can prevent apps from running in the background and conserve your device’s resources. However, keep in mind that some apps may still require background activity to function properly, such as messaging or navigation apps.

FAQ:

Q: Will stopping apps from running in the background affect their functionality?

A: In most cases, stopping apps from running in the background will not affect their core functionality. However, certain apps may require background activity for specific features to work properly.

Q: Can I stop all apps from running in the background at once?

A: Unfortunately, there is no universal setting to stop all apps from running in the background simultaneously. You will need to individually manage each app’s background activity settings.

Q: Will stopping apps from running in the background improve my device’s performance?

A: Yes, stopping unnecessary apps from running in the background can improve your device’s performance by reducing resource usage and freeing up memory.

In conclusion, taking control of which apps run in the background can significantly enhance your smartphone experience. By following the steps provided, you can permanently stop apps from running in the background, saving battery life and improving overall performance.