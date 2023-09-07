Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

жаңылык

Түндүк Кореянын хакерлери коопсуздук изилдөөчүлөрүн нөл күндүк эксплоиттер менен бутага алууда

ByВики Ставропулу

Sep 7, 2023
Түндүк Кореянын хакерлери коопсуздук изилдөөчүлөрүн нөл күндүк эксплоиттер менен бутага алууда

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has revealed that North Korean state hackers are once again launching attacks on security researchers. These attacks involve the use of at least one zero-day exploit in a widely used software, although the specific details have not been disclosed. The targeted researchers are involved in vulnerability research and development, making them valuable targets for state-sponsored attacks.

The attackers are using social media platforms such as Twitter and Mastodon to establish contact with the security researchers. They then try to convince them to switch to encrypted messaging platforms like Signal, Wire, or WhatsApp. Once communication is established on these secure channels, the attackers send malicious files that exploit the zero-day vulnerability.

The payload deployed on the researchers’ systems checks if it is running in a virtual machine and collects information, including screenshots, which is then sent to the attackers’ command and control servers. The attackers also utilize the GetSymbol tool, originally intended for reverse engineers, to download and execute code.

It is recommended that individuals who have downloaded or run the GetSymbol tool take precautions to ensure their systems are in a known clean state and may require a reinstall of the operating system.

This campaign is similar to a previous one identified in January 2021, which also targeted security researchers using social media platforms. In that case, the attackers infected researchers’ fully patched Windows 10 systems with backdoors and info-stealing malware.

The primary objective of these attacks appears to be the acquisition of undisclosed security vulnerabilities and exploits. By targeting specific researchers, the hackers aim to gain access to valuable information that could be used for further malicious activities.

It is important for security researchers and individuals in the cybersecurity community to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from such targeted attacks.

булагы:
– Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG)
- Microsoft

By Вики Ставропулу

байланыштуу Post

жаңылык

Warbits+: Ачык Бета Катталуу Азыр Мобилдик жана PC үчүн Live

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
жаңылык

9-сентябрдагы мурастар жөнүндө ой жүгүртүү: Жоголгондорду урматтоо жана трагедияны эскерүү

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
жаңылык

Алдыдагы iOS 17 программалык камсыздоо жаңылоосунда эмнени күтүүгө болот

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Сиз сагындыңыз

жаңылык

Warbits+: Ачык Бета Катталуу Азыр Мобилдик жана PC үчүн Live

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
технология

Apple компаниясынын Foxconn жеткирүүчүсү Индияда жасалган iPhone 15ти жөнөтүп, өндүрүштү Кытайдан тышкары кеңейтет

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

Эл аралык топ Y хромосомасынын секвенирлөөсүн аяктап, протеинди коддоочу жаңы гендерди ачты

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
технология

NBA 2K24 жаңы Белги системасы Оюнчулардан терс реакцияларды алат

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments