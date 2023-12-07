The tradition of decorating Christmas trees has a rich and fascinating history that can be traced back to ancient Egypt. However, it was in 16th century Germany that the modern tradition as we know it today began to take shape.

German Christians would place wood pyramids adorned with evergreens and candles inside their homes during the holiday season. When German settlers migrated to Pennsylvania, they brought this cherished tradition with them.

Although the German settlers began putting up community trees in Pennsylvania as early as 1747, the first recorded Christmas tree display didn’t occur until the 1830s. It took several more decades for the broader American population to embrace this new tradition, as many saw the trees as pagan symbols.

The turning point came when Queen Victoria of England popularized Christmas trees. In 1846, a drawing depicting Victoria and her family gathered around a decorated tree was published in the London News. This image influenced Americans on the East Coast, who eagerly adopted the “fad” of having Christmas trees in their homes.

Ornaments began to be widely used in America in the 1890s, and taller trees that reached the ceilings of homes and buildings became increasingly favored.

As electricity became more widespread, string lights were introduced to Christmas trees, providing a safer alternative to the traditional use of candles. This innovation allowed for more grand and brightly lit displays.

Today, the tradition of Christmas trees continues to thrive across the United States. New York City’s iconic Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center, dating back to 1931, is a symbol of the holiday season. Many other cities and towns throughout the country also have community Christmas trees and hold tree-lighting ceremonies to mark the start of the festivities.

Pennsylvania, often referred to as the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World,” maintains a strong connection to the tradition. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, Pennsylvania ranks second in Christmas tree production nationwide. The state has also supplied the White House with the most Official White House Christmas Trees in history, with trees from the Keystone State being chosen 11 times. In 2022, the official White House Christmas Tree was grown by Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Auburn, Pennsylvania, making it the Grand Champion Grower in the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual competition.

Indiana County in Pennsylvania holds the distinction of being named the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World.” In 1956 alone, approximately 700,000 trees were cut in this county, earning it this prestigious title.

From humble beginnings in ancient Egypt to grand displays in Pennsylvania, the evolution of Christmas trees showcases the enduring spirit of the holiday season.