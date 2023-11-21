Why Secondhand Technology Should Be Your Go-To Choice for Holiday Shopping

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and bargain-hunters are eagerly eying the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, particularly for electronics. However, there is a way to beat the crowds and still enjoy significant discounts – by considering secondhand technology.

According to Lucas Rockett Gutterman, director of U.S. PIRG’s Designed to Last Campaign, opting for used electronics not only helps you snag Black Friday prices year-round but also contributes to environmental sustainability. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund has released a report highlighting the key factors to consider when purchasing refurbished items.

Gutterman explains that there is often little difference between a used electronic and a new one. That “open box” or “like new” label could simply mean the item was restocked after being returned unopened. By shopping smart and understanding how these terms are used by retailers, you can score amazing deals.

Certain gadgets, such as phones, tablets, desktops, and laptops, are particularly suitable for secondhand purchases. For instance, thanks to a successful campaign by PIRG, Google Chromebooks, affordable laptops widely used across the country, now last for a decade instead of expiring after only a few years.

On the other hand, you may want to exercise caution when purchasing refurbished televisions and computer monitors. These products tend to be bulkier, more fragile, and challenging to repair.

When selecting refurbished items, aim for high-quality products from durable brands. By choosing items that are built to last and may have been more expensive when new, you ensure they will continue to serve you well as secondhand purchases.

In addition to enjoying cost savings, buying secondhand tech is an environmentally responsible choice. Gutterman explains that most of the environmental impact of electronics comes from their production process. The resources, energy, and materials required to manufacture smartphones, headphones, laptops, and TVs are substantial. By buying refurbished, you can reduce the environmental footprint of a smartphone, for example, by as much as 91%.

Before making a purchase, it is vital to familiarize yourself with the return policy provided by the seller. Typically, you will have a 30-day window for returns, although it may be shorter in some cases.

Ready to explore the world of secondhand technology? Visit PIRG’s website for more tips and guidance on making the most of your holiday shopping while benefiting both your wallet and the planet.

