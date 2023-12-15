Romeoville Guards Take Charge in Conference Win

Romeoville guard TJ Lee played a crucial role in leading his team to victory over rival Joliet West in an important Southwest Prairie Conference game. The senior guard stepped up as the only senior on the team, taking on the responsibility of being a leader and guiding his young teammates throughout the season. Lee’s leadership was evident on and off the court as he became more vocal and formed a strong bond with his teammates, creating a family atmosphere within the team.

In the game against Joliet West, Lee contributed 13 points, helping Romeoville take control in the fourth quarter and secure a 61-54 win. Alongside Lee, sophomore guard Mickeis Johnson also played a key role, scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Junior center Adam Walker made a significant impact on the defensive end with four blocked shots, including a memorable block that energized the crowd. Aamir Shannon, Tristian Saunders, and Zion Gross led the way for Joliet West with their scoring contributions.

Romeoville coach Marc Howard praised Lee for his performance and leadership, highlighting his experience playing in big games and his ability to do the little things that don’t show up in the stats. Howard also commended Walker for his defensive prowess, noting his ability to block shots and impact the game at the rim.

For Joliet West, it was a frustrating night for star player Justus McNair, who failed to make a shot from the field and only scored from free throws. However, Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger saw this as an opportunity for the team to learn and grow, emphasizing the importance of both failures and successes in preparing for the postseason.

Meanwhile, Johnson expressed his excitement about the team’s chemistry and the integration of impactful transfers DJ Porter and EJ Mosley into the lineup. He emphasized the strong bond that the team has built and the positive impact it has on their performances.

Overall, Romeoville’s guards, led by TJ Lee and Mickeis Johnson, showcased their leadership and skill in the win against Joliet West, solidifying their position in the Southwest Prairie Conference.