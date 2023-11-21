Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Иштин кубаттуулугу, бирок кемчиликтери жок

The highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm has certainly made waves in the smartphone market since its launch a few months ago. With its impressive performance capabilities, it has become the chipset of choice for many flagship Android devices. However, a recent evaluation has revealed that this powerful processor may be lacking in one important area: efficiency.

Renowned tech reviewer, Golden Reviewer, undertook a comprehensive analysis of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, specifically focusing on its efficiency. Utilizing standardized benchmarking tools, the reviewer found that while the chipset boasted notable performance gains, its efficiency left much to be desired.

One of the standout features of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is its new architecture, which incorporates two efficiency cores, five performance cores, and one prime core. Golden Reviewer’s test highlighted the significant performance boost offered by the big core within the chipset. However, this increase in performance comes at a cost – efficiency.

In a direct comparison with its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the latest iteration of Qualcomm’s flagship chipset exhibited a higher average power consumption per watt. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 boasted an average consumption of 4.9 watts in the SPEC benchmark, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 displayed an average of 6.27 watts. This decrease in efficiency is further highlighted by the fact that the maximum power consumption per watt for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was recorded at 11.05 watts.

It’s important to note that these findings may not represent the full potential of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Critics have pointed out that Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) optimize Qualcomm SoCs differently, meaning that the efficiency scores of the chipset may vary across different smartphones.

Looking ahead, Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, set to be released in the near future, promises a significant upgrade. The chipset will introduce the Snapdragon X Elite platform, featuring the innovative custom Oryon cores. These cores, responsible for the outstanding performance of the Snapdragon X Elite chipsets, will also be integrated into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, enhancing both performance gains and efficiency scores.

With this development, the gap between the Snapdragon SoCs and Apple flagship chipsets may close significantly, positioning Qualcomm as a strong competitor in the mobile processor market. As the industry eagerly awaits the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it remains to be seen whether it will rectify the efficiency concerns raised by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Көп берилүүчү суроолор (FAQ)

1. Is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 more powerful than its predecessor?

Absolutely. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offers notable performance gains over the previous generation of Qualcomm chipsets. However, this comes at the expense of efficiency.

2. Does the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 consume more power than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

Yes, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exhibits higher power consumption per watt compared to its predecessor. It records an average power consumption of 6.27 watts in the SPEC benchmark, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 achieved an average of 4.9 watts.

3. Can the efficiency scores of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vary across different smartphones?

Yes, it’s important to consider that Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) optimize Qualcomm SoCs differently. Therefore, the chipset may achieve different efficiency scores in smartphones other than the Xiaomi 14 Pro, which was the subject of the evaluation.

4. What can be expected from the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 promises a significant upgrade, featuring the Snapdragon X Elite platform with custom Oryon cores. These cores, responsible for impressive performance gains, are expected to improve efficiency scores as well. This development could potentially narrow the gap between Snapdragon SoCs and Apple flagship chipsets.