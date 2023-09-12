Шаар жашоосу

Wahoo компаниясынын жаңы жеткиликтүү KICKR BIKE SHIFT менен тааныштыруу

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 12, 2023
Wahoo has unveiled a more affordable version of their high-end KICKR BIKE called the KICKR BIKE SHIFT. Priced at $2,999, this new model offers a significant price reduction compared to the $4,499 of the full KICKR BIKE. Despite the price cut, the KICKR BIKE SHIFT still maintains high-quality features and addresses common issues found in previous models.

One of the notable differences between the KICKR BIKE SHIFT and the original KICKR BIKE is the removal of the built-in CLIMB-like up and down incline simulation. Additionally, the KICKR BIKE SHIFT features a more traditional smart trainer drive train system and thinner frame components, which increase rider compatibility and address previous complaints about thigh rubbing.

In terms of design, the KICKR BIKE SHIFT showcases new styled handles and a seatpost clamp that can be tightened using a hex wrench, ensuring a secure fit. The messy wiring found in previous models has been replaced by a more streamlined system with a Di2/AXS junction box-style situation, which offers better cable management and wireless communication.

Evaluating the electronic components of the KICKR BIKE SHIFT, it is worth noting the lack of KICKR CLIMB gradient simulation, resulting in a quieter and mechanically simpler experience. The drivetrain/flywheel system in the KICKR BIKE SHIFT is different from the motor-driven electromagnetic drivetrain found in previous models. The new system operates similarly to Wahoo’s KICKR trainers and provides a silent ride.

While the KICKR BIKE SHIFT may lack some of the advanced features of the original KICKR BIKE, it aims to provide an affordable option for cyclists who prioritize a quiet and reliable indoor training experience. With its improved rider compatibility and streamlined design, the KICKR BIKE SHIFT offers a compelling alternative in the mid-range smart bike market.

булагы:
– Wahoo unveils new KICKR BIKE SHIFT: a more affordable version of their high-end KICKR BIKE (DC Rainmaker)

