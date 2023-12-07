Magnesium Oxide: A Breakthrough for Carbon Capture and Storage

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies have the potential to play a significant role in mitigating the effects of climate change. One promising method involves using magnesium oxide crystals to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the atmosphere and then injecting it deep underground for long-term storage. However, a key challenge is to make this technology economically viable by understanding the absorption dynamics and the influence of environmental conditions on the chemical reactions involved.

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have made groundbreaking progress in this field. They conducted a comprehensive analysis of magnesium oxide crystal samples exposed to the atmosphere for different time periods and found that the reaction rates were influenced by the formation of a reacted layer on the crystal’s surface. This layer, consisting of various solids, impedes the ability of CO2 molecules to react with fresh magnesium oxide.

Lead researcher Juliane Weber emphasized the need to overcome this “armoring effect” to make the technology economically feasible. By bypassing the process that hinders CO2 from finding fresh surfaces to react with, the researchers aim to achieve their goal of capturing gigaton levels of CO2 from the air at a cost of less than $100 per metric ton.

To gain a deeper understanding of the reaction dynamics, the scientists employed transmission electron microscopy and computer simulations. The microscopy analysis revealed the formation of a complex reacted layer composed of crystalline and amorphous hydrated and carbonate phases. The computer simulations allowed the researchers to model how this reacted layer evolves over time, enabling predictions about the movement of substances through it.

Overall, this research represents a significant milestone in the development of effective CCS technologies. By unraveling the absorption dynamics of magnesium oxide and identifying the challenges associated with its implementation, the research team has paved the way for future advancements in carbon capture and storage. With further refinement, this technology has the potential to make a substantial impact on global efforts to combat climate change.