Чыныгы бегемотту издөө: Ааламдагы эң чоң планетаны издөө

In the vastness of our solar system, Jupiter reigns supreme as the largest planet known to mankind. Its colossal size and mass dwarf all the other planets in our neighborhood. However, when we venture beyond our cosmic backyard, the quest for the biggest planet becomes an intriguing enigma. The current state of astronomical knowledge leaves us uncertain about the existence of a definitive largest planet, as several celestial bodies vie for that title.

One such contender is a gas giant named ROXs 42Bb, which has captured the attention of scientists and stargazers alike. Measuring a whopping nine times the mass of Jupiter and boasting a radius two and a half times larger than its colossal counterpart, ROXs 42Bb commands attention. This mammoth planet orbits an impressive 460 light-years away from our home planet.

Yet, skeptics remain unconvinced of ROXs 42Bb’s supremacy, citing other celestial bodies that contend for the title of the universe’s biggest planet. Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Texas, San Antonio, Thayne Currie, sheds light on the debate. He postulates the existence of two protoplanets orbiting the star PDS 70, situated a staggering 370 light-years away from Earth. These protoplanets, still in the process of formation, may surpass ROXs 42Bb in size, standing as true cosmic behemoths.

In the race for dominance, another formidable contender emerges—planet HAT-P-67. With a radius twice that of Jupiter, this celestial giant stands shoulder-to-shoulder with ROXs 42Bb. Its size and mass leave astronomers pondering whether it might claim the title of the universe’s largest planet.

Unraveling the mystery of the biggest planet demands a nuanced approach. Different measurements and methodologies employed by scientists introduce uncertainty into the equation. Through direct imaging using powerful instruments such as the Keck Space Telescope, the size of some planets becomes clear. However, others are inferred from a variety of indirect data, including measurements of brightness and patterns in light wavelengths.

In conclusion, the quest to identify the biggest planet in the universe continues to captivate the scientific community. While ROXs 42Bb, planet HAT-P-67, and the protoplanets of PDS 70 all present compelling cases, no definitive answer can be given at this time. As our understanding of the cosmos deepens and technology advances, astronomers eagerly await the unveiling of the true cosmic colossus.

What is the biggest known planet in the universe?

The largest known planet is currently believed to be ROXs 42Bb, a massive gas giant located 460 light-years away from Earth. It boasts a mass nine times that of Jupiter and a radius 2.5 times larger than the largest planet in our solar system.

Are there any contenders for the title of the biggest planet?

Yes, there are several contenders for the title. Planet HAT-P-67, with a radius twice that of Jupiter, is one such candidate. Additionally, two protoplanets in the PDS 70 system, which are still in the process of formation, may surpass the size of ROXs 42Bb.

How do scientists determine the size of planets?

Measuring the size of planets presents challenges, and scientists use various methods and techniques. Direct imaging with advanced telescopes like the Keck Space Telescope provides visual evidence. However, for other planets, scientists rely on indirect data, such as patterns in light wavelengths and the brightness of the planet, to estimate their size.

