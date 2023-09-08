Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

Starfield Becomes Bethesda’s Biggest Game Launch with Six Million Players

Sep 8, 2023
According to developer Bethesda, more than six million players have already played Starfield, making it the largest game launch in the history of the company. This milestone was announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This achievement is significant because it marks the first time that a Bethesda game has reached six million players in such a short amount of time. One of the contributing factors to this success is the inclusion of Starfield in the Xbox Game Pass, which provided players with easy access to the game. However, it’s important to note that Starfield’s player count does not include PlayStation users, as the game is not available on that platform.

Earlier this week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that Starfield had surpassed one million concurrent players across all platforms, including Steam. On Steam, Starfield consistently had around 250,000 players at its daily concurrent user peak. This number has remained relatively stable since the game’s early access release, indicating that many players were eager to jump into the game as soon as possible.

With the official release of Starfield, even more players are expected to join the game, especially those who were waiting for its availability on Xbox Game Pass. It’s clear that the anticipation for Starfield has been high, and its successful launch demonstrates the immense popularity of Bethesda’s games.

Overall, Starfield’s achievement of six million players in such a short period is a testament to its wide appeal and the excitement surrounding its release. It will be interesting to see how the player count continues to grow in the coming weeks and months.

