Microsoft Колдонуучунун тынчсыздануусун чечүү үчүн Копилоттун автордук укук милдеттенмесин жарыялайт

Microsoft has taken a significant step to address concerns related to potential copyright infringement with its AI-powered Copilot. The company recently introduced its Copilot Copyright Commitment, which assures users that they can utilize Copilot services without worrying about copyright violations.

With the Copilot Copyright Commitment, Microsoft takes responsibility for any legal issues that may arise from the use of Copilot services. This includes defending the user and covering any adverse judgments or settlements, as long as users adhere to Microsoft’s guidelines and content filters. This commitment is aimed at alleviating the concerns raised by corporate clients who have been worried about the risks of copyright infringement.

Microsoft’s Copilot integrates generative AI into its daily-use apps such as Word, Excel, and Teams. It also introduces a new feature called Business Chat that generates updates from data sources like emails and meetings. To respect authors’ copyrights, Microsoft has built in important guardrails, including filters and other technologies aimed at reducing the likelihood of returning infringing content.

While the announcement of the Copilot Copyright Commitment is significant, the details of the commitment are crucial for content creators. Understanding the terms and conditions of this commitment will help users gain a better understanding of the protection Microsoft is offering and how it aligns with their own needs and expectations.

It is important to note that there is no financial relationship between Microsoft and the author of this article, and the author does not sell Microsoft products. However, the author highlights the value of a highly-focused process offered to help organizations align on AI-based opportunities. This includes seminars and workshops that can assist knowledge workers in becoming more productive by utilizing tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides reassurance to users worried about copyright infringement when using Copilot services. By taking responsibility for legal issues and incorporating filters and technologies to reduce the likelihood of infringing content, Microsoft aims to address user concerns and protect their interests.

