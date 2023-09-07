Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

технология

Android'дин 2023-жылдын сентябрындагы Жаңыртуулары PIN коддор үчүн жакшыртылган FIDO2 колдоосун алып келет

ByВики Ставропулу

Sep 7, 2023
Android'дин 2023-жылдын сентябрындагы Жаңыртуулары PIN коддор үчүн жакшыртылган FIDO2 колдоосун алып келет

Google is rolling out system updates for Android in September 2023, which include various enhancements and new features. These updates are delivered through the Play Store and cover core OS components as well as apps like Play Services and the Play Store.

One notable update for this month is the improved support for the FIDO2 security standard on Android. FIDO2, commonly used for two-factor authentication, has gained popularity in the tech industry with the introduction of passwordless login methods. To bolster security, Android will now support adding a PIN to protect passkeys. The specifics of this support are not yet known, but it could involve entering a PIN for a connected FIDO2 security key or adding a PIN for Android phones that serve as FIDO2 keys themselves. More details will be revealed when Google Play Services version 23.35 is released.

In addition, Google Wallet will receive minor improvements, such as new email preference settings and a better card management experience for users in Japan. The Play Store will introduce a new settings page that simplifies survey choices for users.

Overall, these updates demonstrate Google’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the Android experience and providing users with improved security features.

булагы:
– Google Play Store updates
– FIDO2 security standard definition

By Вики Ставропулу

байланыштуу Post

технология

Apple компаниясынын Foxconn жеткирүүчүсү Индияда жасалган iPhone 15ти жөнөтүп, өндүрүштү Кытайдан тышкары кеңейтет

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

NBA 2K24 жаңы Белги системасы Оюнчулардан терс реакцияларды алат

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Ирландия накталай эмес тенденцияны кабыл алды: Бул керектөөчүлөр үчүн эмнени билдирет?

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сиз сагындыңыз

жаңылык

Warbits+: Ачык Бета Катталуу Азыр Мобилдик жана PC үчүн Live

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
технология

Apple компаниясынын Foxconn жеткирүүчүсү Индияда жасалган iPhone 15ти жөнөтүп, өндүрүштү Кытайдан тышкары кеңейтет

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

Эл аралык топ Y хромосомасынын секвенирлөөсүн аяктап, протеинди коддоочу жаңы гендерди ачты

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
технология

NBA 2K24 жаңы Белги системасы Оюнчулардан терс реакцияларды алат

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments