Samsung Galaxy A54 One UI 6 Бета программасына кошулат

ByМамфо Брешиа

Sep 8, 2023
Samsung has recently included the Galaxy A54 in its Android 14-based One UI 6 Beta program. This initiative allows users to test out the latest software update and provide valuable feedback before its official release.

To enroll in the One UI 6 Beta program, Galaxy A54 owners can navigate to the Samsung Members app on their devices. Once their application is accepted, they will be able to download and install the One UI 6.0 beta update by accessing the phone’s Settings and navigating to the Software update menu.

It’s important to note that as a beta version, the software may contain bugs that could affect the user experience. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid installing the beta software on primary devices, as it may not be as stable as the official release.

Currently, the One UI 6.0 beta update for the Galaxy A54 is only available in South Korea. However, it is expected to roll out to other markets in the near future, allowing more users to experience the new features and improvements that come with the latest software update.

The One UI 6 Beta program underscores Samsung’s commitment to providing its customers with the best possible software experience. By involving users in the testing process, Samsung can identify and address any issues or inconsistencies before the final release of the software.

Overall, the inclusion of the Galaxy A54 in the One UI 6 Beta program is exciting news for Samsung users, as it offers them the opportunity to try out new features and contribute to the development of a more refined and polished version of the software.

Source: [Korean source]

