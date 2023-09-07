Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

технология

Overwatch 2 баатыр чеберчилигин тааныштырат: Жаңы бир оюнчу режими

ByМамфо Брешиа

Sep 7, 2023
Overwatch 2 баатыр чеберчилигин тааныштырат: Жаңы бир оюнчу режими

In the highly popular hero shooter, Overwatch 2, players will now have the opportunity to test their skills in the brand new Hero Mastery single-player mode. This exciting mode, which was launched on Thursday as a part of a free update, offers players an action-packed course filled with training bots, obstacles, and jump pads. Developed by Blizzard, Hero Mastery challenges players to race to the finish line while battling training bots and collecting emblems, all in the fastest time possible.

Hero Mastery Mode features three characters at launch: Mercy, Reinhardt, and Tracer. These heroes each have three character-specific courses of increasing difficulty. As players progress through the mode, they will encounter various challenging training bots such as Tank Bots with high HP and barriers, Rocket Bots that deal burst damage, and Sniper Bots that attack from long range. Some scenarios even require players to escort friendly training bots. In addition to defeating and avoiding bots, players must collect emblems to boost their scores.

While the full roster of 38 playable characters is not available in Hero Mastery at launch, players can expect Blizzard to introduce more heroes and courses in future seasons. Season 6, which runs until mid-October, will be the first opportunity for players to experience new additions to the mode.

To add to the excitement, Hero Mastery mode launches with a limited-time event that runs until September 25. By completing a series of challenges, players will earn rewards such as weapon charms, souvenirs, sprays, and titles. Additionally, players can compete on leaderboards that track the top 500 players in each region.

The Hero Mastery mode is available on all platforms supported by Overwatch 2, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Overall, the introduction of Hero Mastery mode in Overwatch 2 provides players with a thrilling and challenging single-player experience. It allows them to test their skills, race against the clock, and compete for high scores while navigating through an array of obstacles and formidable training bots. With the promise of future additions and a limited-time event, Overwatch 2 fans have even more reasons to dive into this exciting new mode.

Аныктама:
– Hero Mastery: A single-player mode in Overwatch 2 where players test their skills, race against the clock, and collect emblems while battling training bots.
– Training Bots: Artificial intelligence controlled characters in Overwatch 2 used for practice and training purposes.
– Emblems: Collectible items in Hero Mastery mode that help boost scores.

Sources: Blizzard.

By Мамфо Брешиа

байланыштуу Post

технология

Жаңы Forza Motorsport: Автоунааларды чогултуудан унаа прогрессине өтүү

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технология

Realme 5G сатуу: Тандалган смартфондордо арзандатуулар жана сунуштар

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Free Fire Redeem Codes: Кантип сатып алуу жана аларды сыйлыктар үчүн колдонуу

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Сиз сагындыңыз

жаңылык

NASA’s MOXIE Generates Oxygen on Mars for Potential Human Missions

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
технология

Жаңы Forza Motorsport: Автоунааларды чогултуудан унаа прогрессине өтүү

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
жаңылык

Иконикалык 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR аукциондо сатылат

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
жаңылык

Жаңы Google Chrome Патч коопсуздуктун олуттуу мүчүлүштүктөрүн чечет

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments