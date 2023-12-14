Арктическай тыа хаһаайыстыбатын эйгэтигэр ыалдьыттар, вентиляционнай системалар инновационнай бырайыактарын өйүүр

A recent study by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology has revealed that Arctic seals have evolved larger nostrils and intricate nasal structures to survive in harsh, freezing conditions. These specialized adaptations allow the seals to conserve heat and moisture more efficiently during respiration.

Arctic seals face the challenge of losing heat and moisture through breathing in cold and dry environments. To overcome this, they have developed unique bones within their nasal cavities known as maxilloturbinates. These porous structures are covered with a mucosal tissue layer that plays a crucial role in warming and humidifying the inhaled air, as well as reducing heat and moisture loss during exhalation.

The researchers compared the nasal cavities of Arctic bearded seals and subtropical Mediterranean monk seals using computer tomography and energy dissipation models. The results showed that Arctic seals were significantly more efficient at conserving heat and water in both Arctic and Mediterranean temperatures. Even at 10°C, the Mediterranean monk seals lost more heat and water compared to Arctic seals.

The study highlights the potential for applying the findings to design more effective heating and ventilation systems. By mimicking the intricate nasal structures of Arctic seals, engineers could develop innovative processes, such as more efficient air conditioners.

Furthermore, the researchers plan to extend their study to explore the nasal structures of other species and understand how different anatomical designs offer evolutionary benefits in various environments. By studying animals with specific adaptations for heat or water conservation, such as camels, valuable insights for engineering and design can be gained.

Nature has already perfected heat exchangers in Arctic seals, and by learning from these adaptations, humans can create more efficient processes and technologies. The study emphasizes the importance of looking to nature for inspiration and innovation in various fields, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.