Nintendo Switch мураскери Gamescom 2023 көргөзмөсүндө жабык эшик артында көрсөтүлдү.

According to a report from Eurogamer, the successor to the Nintendo Switch console was showcased in a behind-closed-doors reveal at Gamescom 2023. Although Eurogamer did not have the opportunity to try it out themselves, it is believed that several partner developers were given a glimpse of the console in some form.

One of the highlights of the demonstration was a “souped up” version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, specifically designed to showcase the performance capabilities of the rumored Switch 2. However, no further information regarding this alleged tech demo has been disclosed at this time.

This approach of using an enhanced version of an existing game to demonstrate improved performance is reminiscent of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s strategy leading up to the launch of the PlayStation 5, where they showcased faster loading times in Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4.

Despite the rumors surrounding the Nintendo Switch successor, the company has not yet officially confirmed its existence or any potential features it may introduce, such as improved performance, 4K resolutions, or backward compatibility. Industry reports suggest that Nintendo is preparing for a larger, public reveal in 2024, but for now, this remains speculative.

Although discussions about the Nintendo Switch have often revolved around the console reaching the end of its typical life cycle, Nintendo continues to experience significant success with the Switch. According to Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser, this success stems from the console’s unique hybrid design and a strong lineup of popular games.

Given the ongoing success of the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming titles in development, such as Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and the untitled Princess Peach game, there is still plenty to keep players engaged with the original Switch.

However, as these titles are released, the future of the console becomes uncertain. While the alleged behind-closed-doors meeting at Gamescom 2023 suggests that Nintendo is planning for a change in the near future, questions remain about what the next Nintendo console will entail and whether it will make an appearance in 2024. As time goes on, more information is expected to emerge, providing a clearer picture of Nintendo’s plans for the future.

Аныктама:

1. Eurogamer – a popular video game journalism website known for its in-depth coverage and analysis of the gaming industry.

2. Gamescom – an annual video game trade fair held in Germany, known for its presentations and reveals of upcoming games and consoles.

3. PlayStation 5 – the latest gaming console released by Sony Interactive Entertainment, offering improved graphics, faster performance, and new features compared to its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – an action-adventure game developed and published by Nintendo, known for its open-world exploration and innovative gameplay mechanics.

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man – a popular superhero game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, showcasing the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 with improved loading times.

6. 4K resolution – a display resolution of approximately 3840×2160 pixels, providing a higher level of detail and clarity compared to lower resolutions.

7. Backward compatibility – the ability of a gaming console to play games from previous generations or platforms.

8. Doug Bowser – the president of Nintendo of America, responsible for overseeing the company’s operations in the North American market.

булагы:

