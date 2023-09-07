Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

технология

Microsoft Paint сүрөттү оңой оңдоо үчүн Фонду алып салуу куралын сунуштайт

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 7, 2023
Microsoft Paint сүрөттү оңой оңдоо үчүн Фонду алып салуу куралын сунуштайт

Microsoft is currently testing a new background removal tool in its popular Paint application. This feature is being rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, with the version 11.2306.30.0. The tool allows users to remove the background of an image with just a single click.

To utilize this tool, testers can simply open an image in Paint and click on the background removal button located on the left side of the toolbar. Paint will then automatically detect the main subject of the image and remove the background accordingly. Users also have the option to manually select the specific portion of the background that they wish to remove.

The addition of a background removal tool to Paint enhances the overall functionality of the application. While Paint is commonly used for quick image edits such as cropping, resizing, and annotating, users often have to rely on third-party apps to remove backgrounds, which can be inconvenient. Apps like Canva require a paid subscription to access background removal, while Adobe Express necessitates the creation of an account. By incorporating background removal directly into Paint, Microsoft aims to streamline the image editing process.

In addition to the background removal tool, Microsoft is reportedly testing a text-to-image generator within Paint. This feature would enable users to easily convert text into images, further expanding the creative capabilities of the application.

With these new additions, Microsoft continues to improve and innovate its software offerings, making Paint a more versatile and user-friendly solution for image editing needs.

