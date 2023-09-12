Шаар жашоосу

Алдын ала көрүү: Forza Motorsport иммерсивдүү айдоо мурасын улантууда

ByГабриэль Бота

Sep 12, 2023
Forza Motorsport, the popular console-exclusive racing simulator series developed by Turn 10 Studios, is back with its latest iteration. Known for its high quality and immersive driving experience, the franchise has become the Xbox equivalent of PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. While the game may seem serious at first, it quickly dispels the notion that you need to be an expert to enjoy it.

The preview build of Forza Motorsport showcases its stunning visuals, with light bouncing off the polished bonnets of the cars as you race around the tracks. The next-gen console’s power is evident in the way light interacts with the vehicles, whether it’s natural light or streetlights from the tracks. It’s not just a visual feast; the game also offers intuitive controls that make it easy to handle on the track. The developers have honed in on what makes a racing simulator truly work, ensuring that players have an enjoyable experience.

The preview allows players to race on five tracks, including the iconic Maple Valley and a fictional track inspired by a Grand Prix Japan style. The first career mode racing series, called the Builder’s Cup, consists of three tracks and offers a choice of three cars: 2019 Subaru STI S209, 2018 Honda Civic Type R, or 2018 Ford Mustang GT. Forza Motorsport aims to be accessible to all players, with a focus on getting them acquainted with the feel of being behind the wheel. The game emphasizes that there is no right or wrong way to play, whether it’s utilizing the rewind feature to correct mistakes or facing a more challenging experience with unforgiving AI and permanent damage.

