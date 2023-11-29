Scientists Discover Earth’s Day Could Extend to 25 Hours

Scientists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have made an astonishing discovery that challenges our understanding of Earth’s rotation. Contrary to common belief, a day on Earth may not always be 24 hours long. In fact, it could eventually extend to 25 hours. This groundbreaking research sheds new light on the dynamics of our planet.

The team at TUM focused their research on the Earth’s rotational speed and found that it is not consistent. The heterogeneous composition of the Earth, which consists of a mixture of solids and liquids, plays a significant role in these fluctuations.

To measure the Earth’s rotation, the scientists enhanced a ring laser housed in the Geodetic Observatory Wettzell. This sophisticated laser operates in a specially designed pressurized chamber buried underground. By using lasers and mirrors, the device accurately detects variations in the speed of Earth’s rotation. The fluctuating frequencies between two laser beams indicate any changes. For example, at the equator, where the Earth rotates at 15 degrees per hour, the ring laser records a specific frequency.

With precise measurements, scientists can now eliminate the inherent asymmetry in the device’s design and account for systematic effects using a corrective algorithm. This remarkable technology allows them to measure Earth’s rotation to an astonishing nine decimal places, equivalent to a fraction of a millisecond each day.

Notably, Earth’s day length has been evolving over time. During the era of the dinosaurs, a day lasted only 23 hours, and 1.4 billion years ago, it was a mere 18 hours and 41 minutes. Projections suggest that in 200 million years, a day could extend to 25 hours. These gradual changes in Earth’s rotation emphasize the importance of advanced measurements.

As we contemplate these significant findings, it remains uncertain who or what will bear witness to these changes in the distant future. Nonetheless, it’s clear that our understanding of Earth’s rotation continues to evolve, thanks to the tireless efforts of scientists uncovering its secrets.

