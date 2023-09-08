Дональд Mustard, Epic Games компаниясынын башкы чыгармачыл директору, пенсияга чыкты

Donald Mustard, the chief creative officer at Epic Games, has announced his retirement this month. Mustard is best known for his work on popular titles such as Shadow Complex, Infinity Blade, and the massively successful Fortnite. He has played a significant role in shaping the gaming industry and pushing the boundaries of storytelling in video games.

Mustard’s career began with the release of Shadow Complex, a critically acclaimed Metroidvania game that demonstrated the market potential for digital-only titles. The game broke sales records upon its release on Xbox Live Arcade in 2009. Following its success, Mustard’s studio, Chair Entertainment, was acquired by Epic Games in 2008.

In 2010, Mustard shifted his focus from Xbox to the iPhone, working on the development of Infinity Blade. This series became a showcase for the graphical capabilities of the iPhone and helped solidify iOS as a gaming platform. Despite originally being designed for the Microsoft Kinect, Infinity Blade became one of the most visually impressive games on the iPhone.

Throughout his career, Mustard has been involved in various projects at Epic Games, including Battle Breakers and the VR game Robo Recall. However, it is Fortnite that has been the pinnacle of his achievements. Initially a different game, Fortnite evolved into the world’s leading battle royale title with a unique and engaging narrative. The game’s narrative featured monumental events such as cracks in the sky, kaiju battles, and even collaborations with popular franchises like Marvel and Stranger Things.

Despite his retirement, Mustard expressed his confidence in the Fortnite team, stating that they are working on “huge, jaw-dropping, amazing things” for the future of the game. Mustard’s contributions to the gaming industry will be remembered, and he leaves behind a legacy of innovation and immersive storytelling.

Булак: The Verge