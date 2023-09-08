Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now referred to as “X,” has apparently not gone well for him. In a recent rant against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Musk unintentionally implied that X has lost around 90% of its value, amounting to approximately $40 billion. Musk stated that he couldn’t envision a scenario in which the ADL is responsible for less than 10% of the destruction in value, equating to roughly $4 billion. This admission suggests that Musk’s $44 billion acquisition has not been as successful as he had hoped.

UAW President Criticizes General Motors’ Wage Offer

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain spoke out against General Motors’ wage proposal, describing it as “insulting” during ongoing negotiations between the UAW and the automaker. General Motors’ offer includes a $5,500 ratification bonus for all employees, a 10% wage increase for most employees, and a 20% raise to a $20/hour wage for current temporary employees. As contract expirations approach, tensions are mounting between the UAW and Detroit’s automotive giants.

Stellantis Opens Battery Technology Center in Italy

Stellantis, an automotive company, has inaugurated its first Battery Technology Center in Turin, Italy. This €40 million investment will enhance Stellantis’ capabilities in designing, developing, and testing battery packs, modules, high-voltage cells, and software for upcoming Stellantis brand vehicles. The center, one of the largest in Europe, has the capacity to test up to 47 battery packs simultaneously, positioning Stellantis at the forefront of electric vehicle technology.

Kroger and Albertsons Sell Select Stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers

Kroger and Albertsons have reached a $1.9 billion agreement with C&S Wholesale Grocers to sell select stores, banners, distribution centers, offices, and private label brands. This strategic move aims to expand access to affordable food and create a competitive alternative to non-union retailers. C&S Wholesale Grocers, reportedly backed by SoftBank Corp, will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the grocery industry.

Kroger Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings and Reaches Opioid Settlement

Kroger’s second-quarter FY23 sales declined by 2.3% to $33.85 billion, falling short of analyst expectations. However, the company has reached an agreement in principle to settle the majority of opioid claims against it. The settlement is a significant step toward resolving legal disputes and allows Kroger to move forward. The company expects adjusted earnings per share for FY23 to be in the range of $4.45 to $4.60.

Eli Lilly’s Diabetes Drug Recommended as New Treatment Option

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has endorsed Eli Lilly’s diabetes medication, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), as a viable treatment option for patients with poorly controlled type 2 diabetes. NICE estimates that around 180,000 individuals could benefit from this novel treatment. This recommendation affirms the efficacy and potential impact of Mounjaro in managing the growing global diabetes epidemic.

Hooker Furnishings Reports Disappointing Q2 Earnings

Hooker Furnishings recorded a sales decline of 36% in Q2 FY24, totaling $97.8 million, falling short of consensus expectations. The decline in revenue is attributed to lower demand for home furnishings and the planned divestiture of unprofitable operations in the Home Meridian segment. However, the company anticipates a pickup in demand and business in the second half of FY24 and expects Home Meridian to achieve sustainable profitability.

Calvin Klein Launches Home Collections

Calvin Klein Inc, a subsidiary of PVH Corp, has entered into a licensing agreement with Revman to design, manufacture, and distribute home accessories across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company plans to unveil new Calvin Klein home collections at the New York Home Textiles Market week, marking its entry into the home furnishing space. This partnership aims to capitalize on the strong Calvin Klein brand and expand its presence in the market.

Apple Swiftly Responds to Zero-Click Vulnerabilities

Apple has taken swift action in response to the discovery of zero-day exploits used to target a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C. The exploits, uncovered by internet watchdog group Citizen Lab, allowed hackers to deploy malware without user interaction. Apple’s rapid response demonstrates its commitment to protecting users and maintaining the security of its devices.

Chevron Australia LNG Projects Face Strikes Over Pay

Workers at Chevron Corporation’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia have initiated strikes following failed mediation talks. The workers plan to stop work for up to 11 hours per day in several blocks until next Wednesday and refuse certain tasks. If a deal is not reached by then, they have threatened to cease all work for two weeks starting September 14. The strikes raise concerns about potential disruptions to Chevron’s LNG operations.

Zoom Raises Concerns Over Microsoft’s Teams Bundling

Zoom Video Communications has raised concerns about what it perceives as Microsoft’s anticompetitive behavior with its Teams platform. Zoom has engaged with regulators in the U.S., European Union, and other jurisdictions to express its concerns. The company has held discussions with regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and competition enforcers from the EU, U.K., and Germany. This move demonstrates Zoom’s commitment to fair competition in the video conferencing market.

Google’s Antitrust Defense Team Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

Alphabet’s Google is facing a setback in its antitrust trial preparations due to sexual harassment allegations against former FTC Commissioner Joshua Wright. Google has severed its ties with Wright following multiple allegations from eight women, ranging from flirtatious texts to claims of sexual relationships. These allegations have cast a shadow on Google’s defense team, leading to a reevaluation of its approach to the upcoming trial.

Goldman Sachs Plans Workforce Reduction Targeting Low Performers

Goldman Sachs is preparing for a round of job cuts, mainly targeting low-performing employees, as part of its cost reduction efforts. The cuts are expected to occur by October and reflect the firm’s ongoing efforts to reduce costs by $1 billion. This annual reduction typically affects 1% to 5% of the workforce, focusing on areas such as core investment banking and trading divisions. Goldman Sachs aims to minimize the impact on its employees while optimizing its operational efficiency.

Spotify Expands into Audiobooks with Free Trials

Spotify is set to launch a monthly pilot program offering up to 20 hours of free audiobooks to its paying subscribers, aiming to diversify its offerings. The company has collaborated with major U.S. publishers to compete with incumbent audiobook platform Audible. By introducing free audiobook trials, Spotify aims to gauge customer interest and further solidify its presence in the audio entertainment market.

булагы:

- Бензин

– TechCrunch

- New York Post

– Financial Times

- Wall Street Journal