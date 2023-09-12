Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

технология

Балдурдун дарбазасы 3: Нидерстонду жоготуунун кесепеттери

ByМамфо Брешиа

Sep 12, 2023
Балдурдун дарбазасы 3: Нидерстонду жоготуунун кесепеттери

Baldur’s Gate 3 has captured players’ attention with its impressive execution of Dungeons & Dragons systems and the freedom it provides for roleplaying. However, the game won’t hesitate to warn you if you’re about to do something foolish, before letting you proceed and facing the consequences.

In Act 3 of the game, players are tasked with finding the remaining Netherstones for the main quest, “Confront the Elder Brain.” These Netherstones are crucial to the storyline and cannot be thrown away. To prevent players from discarding them, the game restricts throwing the Netherstones themselves. However, there is no prohibition against placing a Netherstone into a container, which is where things get interesting.

BOB_BestOfBugs, a resourceful player, decided to test the game’s limits by throwing the container holding a Netherstone into a chasm. The Emperor character warns the player about the importance of the stone and instructs them to retrieve it. However, once the container is thrown away, the Emperor laments the player’s actions, stating that without all three stones, their chances of dominating the brain are ruined.

As a consequence, players are subjected to a cutscene in which the Absolute transforms the player and their party into mind flayers, followed by a Game Over screen. This bad ending can be triggered at various points throughout the game, including during a disturbed Long Rest in Act 2.

It is worth noting that while the game discourages players from going against their motivations, it does not completely prevent them from doing so. Instead, it allows players to experiment and witness the repercussions of their actions, complete with characters reminding them “I told you so.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to impress with its attention to detail and the way it accommodates player choices. BOB_BestOfBugs’s video showcasing the consequences of losing a Netherstone provides an interesting exploration of the game’s mechanics. So, if you’re planning any similar stunts, be sure to save beforehand, or you may find yourself facing dire consequences.

Source:
– URL берилген жок

By Мамфо Брешиа

байланыштуу Post

технология

Япония 2030-жылга чейин метан менен иштеген ракеталык кыймылдаткычты иштеп чыгат

Sep 16, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
технология

Discover Samsung сатуусу: Samsung SmartThings станциясын болгону 1 долларга алыңыз!

Sep 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
технология

Артыкчылыктан арылуу өнөрү

Sep 16, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Кара окумуштуулар ар түрдүүлүктү жогорулатуу аракетинде алдыңкы изилдөөлөр үчүн гранттарды алышат

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

NASA OSIRIS-REx Mission Homecoming агымын берет

Sep 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Жылан ээлерине эскертүү: Үй жаныбарларыңызга жоопкерчиликтүү болуңуз

Sep 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

НАСАнын Curiosity Rover Марстагы Гедиз Валлис тоо кыркасына жетти

Sep 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments