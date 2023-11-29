Эркектин жыныстык функциясына нөлдүк тартылуу таасирин изилдөө

Space exploration has long fascinated the human imagination, with visions of astronauts floating weightlessly through the cosmos. But what do we know about the effects of zero gravity on our bodies, specifically male sexual function? Recent research conducted by scientists from Florida State University and the Wake Forest University School of Medicine sheds light on this intriguing topic.

In their study, the researchers conducted experiments on 86 male rats, dividing them into six groups. Each group was exposed to varying degrees of simulated galactic cosmic radiation, including zero gravity conditions. To simulate weightlessness, three groups of rats were suspended mid-air using a technique called “hindlimb unloading.”

The researchers analyzed the penile tissue of the rats after approximately 12-13 months of exposure to “spaceflight” and radiation. They discovered that both simulated weightlessness and galactic radiation had a significant impact on vasoreactivity and the relaxation capacity of the corpus cavernosum, potentially increasing the risk of erectile dysfunction.

Interestingly, while exposure to galactic radiation had the most severe effects on vascular reactivity, endothelial function, and relaxation, simulated weightlessness alone also led to impaired vasodilation in the corpus cavernosum. These findings emphasize the importance of further research into the long-term effects of spaceflight on sexual function, both for male and female astronauts embarking on deep space missions.

Understanding the effects of zero gravity and cosmic radiation on our bodies is crucial for the future of space exploration. As we contemplate sending humans on lengthy missions to distant planets, we must consider the potential impact on their sexual health and overall well-being.

In conclusion, the study suggests that prolonged deep space exploration could have lasting implications for the neurovascular function of erectile tissues. The researchers stress the need for ongoing investigations into the effects of spaceflight on sexual function and the development of appropriate countermeasures to ensure the well-being of future astronauts.