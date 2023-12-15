Экилик системаларда суутек конвертинен ажыратылган массивдуу жылдыздардын ачылышы

A recent breakthrough by astronomers at the University of Toronto has unveiled a population of massive stars that have been stripped of their hydrogen envelopes by their binary companions. This remarkable finding sheds light on the origins of hydrogen-poor core-collapse supernovae and neutron star mergers, which are believed to be linked to hot helium stars.

For several years, scientists have speculated that approximately one-third of massive stars experience the removal of their hydrogen envelopes within binary systems. However, until now, only one potential candidate had been identified. The discovery of additional stripped stars confirms the existence of this phenomenon and has significant implications for our understanding of important astronomical phenomena.

Lead author Maria Drout, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics at the University of Toronto, emphasizes the importance of this finding. She explains that if these stars were rare, it would challenge the existing theoretical framework for various phenomena, including supernovae, gravitational waves, and the light emitted by distant galaxies.

The identification of stripped stars presents new opportunities for studying their properties more comprehensively. This includes measuring the amount of material expelled from these stars in stellar winds, which is crucial for predicting the occurrence of neutron star mergers. By obtaining more accurate data, researchers can refine their models and investigate the connections between stripped stars and hydrogen-poor supernovae.

Moreover, the study suggests that some of these stripped stars may be associated with neutron star or black hole companions. These objects appear to be at a transitional stage before becoming double neutron star or neutron star plus black hole systems, which may eventually merge and emit detectable gravitational waves.

Bethany Ludwig, a PhD student at the University of Toronto, highlights the interconnected nature of stars in binary systems. She likens them to humans, highlighting their social nature, and emphasizes that solitary massive stars are rare.

Identifying stripped stars is challenging due to their emission outside the visible light spectrum and potential obscuration by dust or the brightness of their companion stars. The research team used ultraviolet observations gathered by the Swift Ultra-Violet/Optical Telescope to survey millions of stars within nearby galaxies, leading to the detection of systems exhibiting unusual ultraviolet emissions.

Further investigations are underway to delve deeper into the properties of these stars. The researchers will expand their search within nearby galaxies and within the Milky Way using various instruments, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the Chandra X-Ray Telescope. The data and theoretical models used in this study have been made publicly available to facilitate collaboration with other scientists.

The collaborative effort involved several institutions, including the University of Toronto, the Observatories of the Carnegie Institution for Science, Max-Planck-Institut für Astrophysik, Anton Pannekoek Institute for Astronomy, Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics, and Steward Observatory. This discovery opens up new avenues for exploring the complex interactions and relationships between stars in binary systems, offering a deeper understanding of the dynamic universe we inhabit.