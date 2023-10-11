Ысык Юпитердин гигант шериктери бар: Копланардык жогорку эксцентриктүү миграциянын далили

кыскача маалымат:

A new study suggests that most Hot Jupiters (HJs), exoplanets similar in size to Jupiter but orbiting their host stars much closer, have outer companions that are three times more massive than the HJs themselves. These outer companions also have more eccentric orbits than giant planets without HJs. This indicates that most HJs form far away from their host stars and are brought closer by interactions with coplanar outer giant companions.

Giant planets are believed to form in protoplanetary disks, which are made up of gas and dust surrounding young stars. These disks cool into ice crystals, which then clump together to form larger cores. It was surprising to find HJs with masses similar to Jupiter orbiting so close to their stars. Hypotheses suggesting that HJs formed in their current orbits or were pushed closer by gas in the protoplanetary disk are now considered unlikely. Instead, it is thought that these planets formed far away and migrated inwards.

These planetary systems may also have other companions, such as brown dwarfs or binary stars. The gravitational interactions between the host star, planet, and outer companion can cause changes in the planet’s orbit. The orbit of the star and companion can exchange angular momentum with the orbit of the star and planet, leading to migration.

Radial velocity surveys, which have been used for a long time to detect exoplanets, were used in this study. The authors analyzed data from the California Legacy Survey and separated the population of giant planets into systems with and without HJs. They found that planetary systems with HJs tend to have outer companions, which are usually at least three times more massive than the HJ. These outer companions also have more eccentric orbits, indicating that they exchanged angular momentum with the HJ and caused its orbit to become more elliptical.

This study provides strong evidence in support of the hypothesis that interactions between planets are responsible for the existence of Hot Jupiters. The analysis was based on a large sample of data collected over nearly three decades.

булагы:

– Jon Zink, Andrew Howard. “Hot Jupiters Have Giant Companions: Evidence for Coplanar High-Eccentricity Migration” (Accepted to Astrophysical Journal Letters)

– Preprint on arXiv