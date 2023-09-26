Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Байыркы галактикаларда химиялык байлык жок экени аныкталган

ByВики Ставропулу

Sep 26, 2023
Байыркы галактикаларда химиялык байлык жок экени аныкталган

A recent study using the Webb Space Telescope has revealed that galaxies in the early universe were lacking in chemical and metal abundances. While these galaxies seemed to follow the established rules regarding star formation rate and stellar mass, they only had a quarter of the expected amount of chemical abundance. The findings suggest that the cosmic rulebook for these galaxies underwent a dramatic rewrite during the universe’s infancy. The research was published in Nature Astronomy.

The Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion space observatory launched in December 2021, was used to make these observations. Webb is designed to observe the cosmos at infrared and near-infrared wavelengths, making it ideal for studying ancient light. As light from objects in the universe is stretched and shifted to the redder side of the electromagnetic spectrum, astronomers assign a number called “z” to indicate the redshift. Higher values of “z” correspond to farther and older objects.

Until recently, it was challenging to measure the chemical abundances of galaxies at redshifts higher than 3.3. However, Webb allowed the research team to measure abundances at redshifts of 7 to 10, corresponding to 500 million to 750 million years after the Big Bang. The team used Webb’s capabilities to measure star formation rates, stellar masses, and chemical abundances of galaxies in the early universe.

The most surprising discovery was that these ancient galaxies produced fewer heavy elements than expected. The influx of new, pristine gas from their surroundings diluted the heavy elements inside the galaxies, making them less concentrated. Webb has also observed even more ancient galaxies with higher redshifts, indicating their existence in an even earlier epoch of the universe.

Understanding how these ancient galaxies formed and evolved is one of Webb’s main objectives. Despite their young age, many of these galaxies appear surprisingly mature. Further observations by the telescope may shed light on their formation processes. However, as we uncover more about these galaxies, more mysteries may arise, deepening our quest for clarity.

Source:
– Nature Astronomy (publication)
– University of Western Australia (press release)

By Вики Ставропулу

байланыштуу Post

илим

Чандраян-3 модулундагы илимий аспап келечектеги экзопланетаны изилдөө үчүн жетиштүү маалыматтарды жөнөтөт

Sep 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер жана Прагян Ровер үчүн үмүт өчүп баратат

Sep 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

JWST байкоолору жылдыздардын булганышы TRAPPIST-1b экзопланетасынын өлчөөлөрүнө тоскоол болушун сунуштайт

Sep 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Чандраян-3 модулундагы илимий аспап келечектеги экзопланетаны изилдөө үчүн жетиштүү маалыматтарды жөнөтөт

Sep 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Чандраян-3: Викрам Ландер жана Прагян Ровер үчүн үмүт өчүп баратат

Sep 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

JWST байкоолору жылдыздардын булганышы TRAPPIST-1b экзопланетасынын өлчөөлөрүнө тоскоол болушун сунуштайт

Sep 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Дагы бир жакын чакыруу: астероид 2023 SW6 Жерге жакындайт

Sep 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments