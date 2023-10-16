WASP-17 экзопланетасынан табылган кварц нанокристаллдары b

Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery in the atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. Using Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), they detected evidence of quartz nanocrystals in the high-altitude clouds of the exoplanet. This marks the first time that silica (SiO2) particles have been observed in an exoplanet atmosphere.

The presence of silicates, minerals rich in silicon and oxygen, is common in our solar system and throughout the galaxy. However, previous observations of exoplanets and brown dwarfs had detected magnesium-rich silicates like olivine and pyroxene, not pure quartz.

The discovery challenges our understanding of how exoplanet clouds form and evolve. The researchers expected to find magnesium silicates, but instead, they found the building blocks of these silicates – tiny quartz particles that are needed to form larger silicate grains. This finding sheds new light on the formation of clouds in exoplanet atmospheres.

WASP-17 b, with a volume more than seven times that of Jupiter, is one of the largest known exoplanets. Its short orbital period and large size make it an ideal candidate for transmission spectroscopy, a technique that involves measuring how a planet’s atmosphere affects starlight.

The team observed the WASP-17 system for nearly 10 hours, collecting brightness measurements of mid-infrared light. By analyzing the blocking of different wavelengths of light, they discovered an unexpected “bump” at 8.6 microns, which indicates the presence of quartz crystals in the planet’s clouds.

The quartz crystals in the clouds of WASP-17 b are unlike those found on Earth. They are formed in the extreme heat and low pressure of the planet’s atmosphere, where solid crystals can form directly from gas.

Understanding the composition of the clouds is essential for understanding the planet as a whole. The presence of quartz crystals reveals the inventory of different materials and how they shape the environment of the planet.

Further study is needed to determine the extent of quartz in the clouds and how they circulate around the planet. WASP-17 b is one of three planets targeted by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Deep Reconnaissance of Exoplanet Atmospheres using Multi-instrument Spectroscopy (DREAMS) investigations.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for understanding exoplanet atmospheres and the processes that occur within them. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to provide invaluable insights into the mysteries of our universe.

Sources: University of Bristol, NASA