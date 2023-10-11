Шаар жашоосу

илим

Табигый процесстер жана көмүр кычкыл газынын эмиссиясы: тоо тектеринин бузулушунун таң калыштуу ролу

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 11, 2023
When it comes to climate change, we often think of industrial smokestacks as the main culprits. However, natural processes also contribute significantly to the warming phenomenon. One surprising source of carbon dioxide emissions is the weathering of rocks.

Rock weathering, caused by the actions of water and wind, has long been regarded as a natural phenomenon that helps heal and support our planet. The common belief was that rainwater, acting as a weak acid, would interact with certain rock minerals, dissolve carbon dioxide, and remove it from the atmosphere. However, recent research has found that rock weathering may actually be a significant source of carbon dioxide emissions.

The Earth’s dynamic landscape plays a crucial role in this process. As tectonic plates push against each other, fragments of buried rocks emerge to the surface, contributing to the growth of mountains like the Himalayas and the Andes. Additionally, carbon-rich rock sediments, once ancient plants and animals, are exposed when tectonic upheaval occurs.

When these carbon sources encounter water and air, oxygen combines with the exposed carbon, resulting in the creation of carbon dioxide. The amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere through this process is significant, rivalling the emissions from volcanoes worldwide.

In order to calculate the extent of these weathering processes globally, scientists measured levels of rhenium, an element released into water when rock carbon interacts with oxygen. They used this data to estimate how much carbon is released into the atmosphere from these sources. By analyzing the availability of organic carbon in surface-level rocks and identifying erosion hotspots, such as the eastern Himalayas, the Rocky Mountains, and the Andes, scientists determined that rock weathering may be releasing approximately 68 megatons of carbon per year.

While this amount is substantially lower than current human CO2 emissions from fossil fuel burning, it is still significant. As the Earth’s climate continues to warm due to human-induced climate change, the warming of rocks could lead to even greater carbon leakage from these sources.

The improved understanding of these natural carbon fluxes can help improve predictions of Earth’s carbon budget for the future. These findings highlight the importance of considering rock weathering when assessing climate change impacts and emphasize the need to reduce human CO2 emissions from fossil fuels.

Булактары: Жаратылыш

