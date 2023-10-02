Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

УЗИ технологиясы "Forever Chemicals" сындырууга убада берет

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 2, 2023
Researchers at The Ohio State University have made a significant breakthrough in finding a method to break down the strong bonds of “forever chemicals,” or PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances). These toxic chemicals are commonly found in everyday items such as cookware, cosmetics, and food wrappers and pose potential health risks to humans.

Led by Professor Linda Weavers, the research team utilized ultrasound technology to emit sound waves at an ultrasonic frequency. These sound waves created tiny bubbles known as “combustion chambers,” which reached temperatures of 10,000 Kelvin. This process, called ultrasonic degradation, effectively broke down the strong fluorine bonds of PFAS molecules into smaller compounds.

Previous methods of treatment had difficulties breaking down the smaller compounds of PFAS. However, this breakthrough technique using ultrasound technology proved to be more efficient in degrading the smaller compounds, as observed over a three-hour period.

The researchers focused their efforts on groundwater contaminated with firefighting foam, where PFAS contamination is prevalent. The results showed that the smaller compounds degraded significantly faster than the larger ones, indicating the potential of ultrasound technology as a more effective and environmentally friendly approach to eliminating PFAS contamination.

While this discovery shows promise, Professor Weavers cautions that the complete eradication of “forever chemicals” from the environment is still a complex task. PFAS substances are pervasive, making their elimination challenging. However, she believes that this ultrasound technology could lead to the development of small, high-energy water filtration devices that can be used in everyday homes.

The research, published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry A, provides new insights into combating the persistence of PFAS in the environment. Further research is needed to find an economically viable way to implement this technology on a larger scale, with the aim of reducing the presence of “forever chemicals” and safeguarding human health and the environment.

булагы:
– Researchers at The Ohio State University
– The Journal of Physical Chemistry A

илим

Антарктидадагы осьминогдор катуу суук чөйрөгө ыңгайлашат

Oct 5, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

Канада 2023-жылы Күндүн жарым-жартылай тутулушун башынан өткөрөт

Oct 5, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Алдыдагы Күн тутулушу үчүн Күн тутулган көз айнектерди кайдан табууга болот

Oct 4, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

