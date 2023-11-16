United Launch Alliance (ULA) is making significant progress towards the highly anticipated debut flight of its Vulcan rocket. According to ULA CEO Tory Bruno, the rocket is on track to launch for the first time on December 24. The completion of key testing, including qualification testing for the Centaur V upper stage, has brought ULA closer to this milestone.

In preparation for the launch, the Centaur upper stage will be integrated with the Vulcan first stage, and the combined vehicle will undergo a wet dress rehearsal in December. Notably, the rocket’s main engines provided by Blue Origin, known as BE-4s, will not be fired during the rehearsal as they have already successfully completed a hot fire test in June.

ULA has allowed some flexibility in its schedule to account for potential weather constraints. If the conditions on December 24 are unfavorable, the company has additional launch opportunities on December 25 and 26. Moreover, if needed, the “Certification 1” mission could be rescheduled for the first half of January.

The primary objective of the Certification 1 mission is to transport a lunar lander developed by Astrobotic. This lander aims to achieve a soft touchdown on the Moon early next year.

The development of the Vulcan rocket has been a lengthy process spanning over a decade. ULA initiated the project to replace its fleet of Atlas and Delta rockets and to compete more effectively with SpaceX’s Falcon rockets. Additionally, ULA had to comply with a US Congress mandate to move away from Russian-made engines that powered their Atlas V rocket.

The extensive delays faced by ULA have generated pressure from the US Space Force, which requires Vulcan to conduct national security missions. Before proceeding with these missions, Vulcan must complete two certification flights and provide relevant data to the military. The first certification flight is the upcoming Astrobotic mission, followed by the launch of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spacecraft.

With 70 Vulcan launches already sold, ULA is aiming to scale up production to achieve a cadence of two launches per month by the end of 2025. This ambitious goal has raised management challenges, including coordination with engine manufacturer Blue Origin. ULA remains optimistic that their efforts will yield positive results, emphasizing their commitment to delivering on these plans.