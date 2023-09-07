Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

ULA Atlas V NROL-107 учурулганына күбө болуңуз

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 7, 2023
ULA Atlas V NROL-107 учурулганына күбө болуңуз

On September 9, 2023, at 08:51 AM, the ULA Atlas V NROL-107 will be launched from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. This exciting event will offer spectators a chance to witness the power and beauty of a rocket launch.

The visitor complex will open at 7:15 AM ET on September 9, 2023, for viewing of the Atlas V NROL-107 launch. Parking and ticketing will open at 7:00 AM ET. It is important to plan for increased traffic in and on Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Viewing

For those who wish to witness the launch up close, the LC-39 Observation Gantry offers a prime location. A ticket for the gantry is available for $49 in addition to the admission fee. From this vantage point, spectators will be able to see the rocket leave the launch pad. To reach the gantry, an Additional Launch Transportation Ticket (LTT) is required, in addition to a valid admission ticket. The gantry is situated approximately 2.3 miles/ 3.7 kilometers from the launch pad.

Buses will board at the engine-end of Saturn 1B rocket in the Rocket Garden at 7:15 AM. This package includes launch audio and communicator commentary, as well as a light snack and souvenir.

This launch event promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend. Witnessing a rocket launch firsthand is a testament to the incredible achievements of human exploration and technology. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of history!

булагы:
– ULA Atlas V NROL-107 Launch Details

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

илим

Жаңы макаланын аталышы: Эстүүлүк медитациясынын пайдасы

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

НАСАнын Марстагы кычкылтек эксперименти Кызыл планетада кычкылтек чыгарат

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Түрлөрдүн көптүгүнүн сыры ачылды: Биологиялык ар түрдүүлүктү байкоолордун жаңы түшүнүктөрү

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сиз сагындыңыз

технология

Ирландия накталай эмес тенденцияны кабыл алды: Бул керектөөчүлөр үчүн эмнени билдирет?

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
технология

Окумуштуулар океандын терең чуңкурунан деңиз тиричилигинин жаңы түрлөрүн табышты

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
технология

Sony Alpha a7 III менен сүрөт оюнуңузду жаңыртыңыз

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
жаңылык

Алдыдагы iOS 17 программалык камсыздоо жаңылоосунда эмнени күтүүгө болот

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments