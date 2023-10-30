Arkadia Space кыймылдаткыч системалардагы инновациялар үчүн 3 миллион долларлык каржылоону камсыздайт

A Spanish company, Arkadia Space, has successfully raised $3 million in seed funding to support the development of their groundbreaking green propulsion systems for spacecraft. The funding round, which was oversubscribed, was led by Draper B1, a renowned Spanish venture capital firm under the U.S.-based Draper Venture Network. Moreover, Expansion Ventures, a European venture fund specializing in space and air mobility startups, also contributed to the round.

Apart from these prominent investors, Arkadia Space has garnered support from angel investors including Pedro Duque, the former Spanish astronaut and science minister, as well as Antoine de Chassy, the founder of Loft Orbital. Both Duque and Chassy will serve as advisors for the company, leveraging their invaluable experience and extensive networks in the space industry. Francho Carcia, Chief Executive and Co-founder of Arkadia Space, expressed his gratitude for the support from these renowned investors, highlighting the instrumental role they will play in the company’s development.

With this infusion of funds, Arkadia Space plans to expand its facilities and workforce in the city of Castellón, Spain. Additionally, the company aims to accelerate the advancement of their hypergolic bipropellant spacecraft thruster. Currently, Arkadia Space is on track to complete the development of a small monopropellant thruster, which boasts a thrust of five newtons. The company expects to begin marketing this thruster in 2024, with a demonstration flight slated for late next year.

Founded in 2020 by a group of former members from PLD Space’s propulsion team, Arkadia Space is committed to revolutionizing space propulsion systems by utilizing environmentally-friendly propellants. These propellants, such as hydrogen peroxide and their proprietary fuel, offer safer and more sustainable alternatives to the traditionally used hydrazine. Despite its stellar performance, hydrazine presents challenges in handling and faces increasing regulatory restrictions.

The successful seed funding round not only validates Arkadia Space’s market potential but also affirms the growing maturity of the Spanish spacetech sector. Raquel Bernal, Managing Partner and Investment Director at Draper B1, commended the company’s remarkable execution and strategic partnerships, emphasizing the advancements this indicates for the Spanish spacetech industry.

