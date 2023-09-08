Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

SpaceX Канаверал тумшугунан ракета учурууну пландаштырууда

ByГабриэль Бота

Sep 8, 2023
SpaceX Канаверал тумшугунан ракета учурууну пландаштырууда

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday evening. The launch is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. and will take place at Space Launch Complex 40. The rocket will be carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. However, the launch is subject to weather conditions, with a 40% chance of weather impact according to the forecast from the 45th Space Wing.

If SpaceX waits until after 11 p.m. to launch, the chances of weather impact decrease to 15%. There are also two backup launch opportunities at 11:12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Following the launch, the first stage of the rocket is expected to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to this SpaceX launch, the Space Coast can also expect another launch from United Launch Alliance on Saturday morning. The Atlas V launch for the National Reconnaissance Office is scheduled for 8:51 a.m. at Space Launch Complex 41. This mission, known as SILENTBARKER, aims to improve space domain awareness for the NRO and the U.S. Space Force. The forecast for this launch indicates a 15% chance of weather impacting the launch.

To watch any of these launches live, you can visit ClickOrlando.com. Stay updated with the latest news by subscribing to Your Florida Daily.

Аныктама:
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads to Earth orbit and beyond.
– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX.
– Low-Earth Orbit: The region of space within about 2,000 kilometers above Earth’s surface where most satellites and the International Space Station are located.
– Droneship: A platform stationed in the ocean to provide a landing site for SpaceX’s reusable rockets.

булагы:
– [1-булак]
– [2-булак]

By Габриэль Бота

байланыштуу Post

илим

Жаңы макаланын аталышы: Эстүүлүк медитациясынын пайдасы

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

НАСАнын Марстагы кычкылтек эксперименти Кызыл планетада кычкылтек чыгарат

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Түрлөрдүн көптүгүнүн сыры ачылды: Биологиялык ар түрдүүлүктү байкоолордун жаңы түшүнүктөрү

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сиз сагындыңыз

технология

Ирландия накталай эмес тенденцияны кабыл алды: Бул керектөөчүлөр үчүн эмнени билдирет?

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
технология

Окумуштуулар океандын терең чуңкурунан деңиз тиричилигинин жаңы түрлөрүн табышты

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
технология

Sony Alpha a7 III менен сүрөт оюнуңузду жаңыртыңыз

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
жаңылык

Алдыдагы iOS 17 программалык камсыздоо жаңылоосунда эмнени күтүүгө болот

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments