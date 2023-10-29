SpaceX глобалдык кеңейүүнү улантуу менен 23 Starlink спутнигин учурат

SpaceX is preparing for another landmark launch, as it gears up to deploy 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. This mission, scheduled for the evening hours of October 29, will be the second launch of the day, demonstrating the company’s commitment to rapidly expanding its network. Unlike previous missions, this launch will feature backup windows to accommodate potential delays, extending the opportunity for liftoff throughout the evening.

To witness this exciting event live, viewers can tune into SpaceX’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account, where coverage will begin approximately five minutes before liftoff. The anticipation and excitement surrounding each launch are palpable, as SpaceX continues to capture the public’s imagination with its groundbreaking technology and ambitious goals.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage will make an impressive return to Earth, executing a vertical landing on the drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This successful landing will mark the eighth time this particular Falcon 9 first stage has been safely recovered.

The deployment of the 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit is expected to occur approximately 65.5 minutes after liftoff. Each addition to the constellation brings SpaceX closer to achieving its vision of delivering global broadband internet coverage. With over 5,000 Starlink satellites already launched, the company has plans to deploy up to 12,000 more, with applications submitted for an additional 30,000.

SpaceX’s Starlink project represents a breakthrough in connectivity, promising to provide broadband internet services to customers worldwide, including remote and underserved areas. By leveraging the advancements in satellite technology, SpaceX is paving the way for a more interconnected future.

