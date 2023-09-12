Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

SpaceX Starlink спутниктеринин дагы бир партиясын учурат

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 12, 2023
SpaceX Starlink спутниктеринин дагы бир партиясын учурат

SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites, scheduled to take place early Tuesday. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:57 a.m. EDT. The launch will be live-streamed on SpaceX’s website, with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This will be the 11th launch and landing for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which is expected to return to Earth and land on the company’s droneship in the Pacific Ocean about 8.5 minutes after launch. The Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the Starlink satellites approximately 62 minutes after liftoff.

As of now, there are already over 4,600 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX plans to increase this number to as many as 42,000 in the future. The Starlink constellation aims to provide global broadband internet coverage, especially in remote and underserved areas.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 64th for this year, surpassing its record-setting 61 launches from the previous year. The company has been at the forefront of space missions in 2023, with the majority of its launches dedicated to expanding its Starlink megaconstellation.

Колдонулган адабияттар:
– Булак макала: [Булактын макаласынын аталышын киргизиңиз]
– Jonathan McDowell’s website: [Website URL]

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

илим

Тим Пик менен Ааламдын сырларын изилдөө

Sep 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

Неандерталдардан тукум кууп өткөн гендер катуу Ковид-19 коркунучун жогорулатат, изилдөө жыйынтыктары

Sep 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Жок болгондорду жактоо: Неандерталдардын кадыр-баркы

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Тим Пик менен Ааламдын сырларын изилдөө

Sep 19, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

Неандерталдардан тукум кууп өткөн гендер катуу Ковид-19 коркунучун жогорулатат, изилдөө жыйынтыктары

Sep 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Жок болгондорду жактоо: Неандерталдардын кадыр-баркы

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Байыркы келип чыгышы: Биздин өткөн сырларды ачуу

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments