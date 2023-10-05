Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

SpaceX 22-жылдагы 70-Орбиталык миссиясында 2023 Starlink спутнигин учурду

ByГабриэль Бота

Oct 5, 2023
SpaceX 22-жылдагы 70-Орбиталык миссиясында 2023 Starlink спутнигин учурду

SpaceX has successfully launched 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit, making it the company’s 70th orbital mission of the year. The Starlink spacecraft took off from a Falcon 9 rocket deployed from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This launch also marked the eighth liftoff and landing for the Falcon 9 first stage involved, with four of its previous seven launches having sent Starlink batches into space.

The primary focus of SpaceX’s orbital missions this year has been to expand the Starlink megaconstellation, which currently comprises over 4,800 operational satellites. The ultimate goal of this constellation is to provide global broadband internet coverage.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX that aims to provide satellite internet access to remote areas of the planet. The satellites are designed to be compact and low-cost, operating in low Earth orbit (LEO) to minimize latency and expand coverage.

With each successful launch, SpaceX is making significant progress towards achieving its goal of global broadband coverage. The company plans to deploy tens of thousands of satellites over the next few years, ensuring that even the most remote corners of the world have access to reliable internet service.

Source: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex via Twitter, SpaceX mission description

By Габриэль Бота

байланыштуу Post

илим

Интернет-маркетингде кукиге макулдуктун жана купуялыктын маанилүүлүгү

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Космикалык жарлар: Жашыруун жылдыздын төрөлүшү

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Perseverance Roverдин кийинки көздөгөн жери: Джураби Пойнт

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Интернет-маркетингде кукиге макулдуктун жана купуялыктын маанилүүлүгү

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Космикалык жарлар: Жашыруун жылдыздын төрөлүшү

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Perseverance Roverдин кийинки көздөгөн жери: Джураби Пойнт

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Джеймс Уэбб космостук телескобу алгачкы галактикалар тууралуу таң калыштуу ачылыштарды ачат

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments