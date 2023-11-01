Космонавттар татаал космостук миссиясын ийгиликтүү аякташты

Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing their first spacewalk. Notably, this marked the fourth all-female spacewalk, following the last one in January 2020 undertaken by Jessica Meir and Christina Koch.

During the spacewalk, Moghbeli and O’Hara faced several challenges, but their expertise and determination prevailed. Their primary objective was to replace a degraded bearing assembly in one of the International Space Station’s (ISS) solar array rotation mechanisms. The solar array rotation mechanisms play a crucial role in maximizing energy production by rotating the outboard solar arrays. Each mechanism is equipped with multiple bearing assemblies that securely attach to a large rotating ring.

While O’Hara focused on replacing the bearing assembly, Moghbeli worked on securing insulation around a failed radio communications unit. However, due to unforeseen delays during the bearing assembly replacement, they were unable to retrieve the failed electronics box as planned. Instead, they prepared it for future removal during another spacewalk.

Despite the challenges and setbacks, the astronauts remained focused and managed to complete the 6-hour and 42-minute spacewalk safely. Throughout the mission, they displayed exceptional teamwork, exemplifying the capabilities of the ISS crew and the rigorous training they undergo.

In a message from mission control, astronaut Anne McClain expressed her congratulations, acknowledging the complexity and international significance of the mission. Moghbeli took the opportunity to thank her trainers, as well as her family and friends for their support. She also dedicated a heartfelt message to her twin daughters, emphasizing the importance of pursuing dreams.

This successful spacewalk further demonstrates the remarkable capabilities of astronauts and their continuous commitment to pushing the boundaries of human exploration. As the ISS continues to serve as a vital platform for scientific research and international collaboration, these spacewalks pave the way for future endeavors. The achievements of astronauts like Moghbeli and O’Hara inspire us all to believe that dreams can indeed become a reality.

