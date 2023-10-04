Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Космонавттар Эл аралык космос станциясында космостук сейилдөөлөргө даярданууда жана жабдууларды тейлөөдө

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 4, 2023
Космонавттар Эл аралык космос станциясында космостук сейилдөөлөргө даярданууда жана жабдууларды тейлөөдө

The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) were busy preparing for upcoming spacewalks and maintaining exercise gear. Two spacewalks are planned for October 12 and 20, and will be broadcast live on NASA TV. During the first spacewalk, ESA Commander Andreas Mogensen and NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara will collect microbe samples from the external surfaces of the station to study the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space. This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts. In the second spacewalk, O’Hara and NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli will remove faulty radio communications gear and install new solar array hardware.

In addition to spacewalk preparations, the crew also conducted maintenance tasks. Jasmin Moghbeli tested her spacesuit for communication capabilities, while Satoshi Furukawa and Loral O’Hara updated the components of the exercise cycle in the Destiny laboratory module. O’Hara, Nikolai Chub, and Oleg Kononenko also conducted a hearing test, and Kononenko and Konstantin Borisov serviced various Roscosmos hardware in the orbital lab.

The International Space Station, launched in 1998, serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.

булагы:

– НАСА: https://www.nasa.gov

– European Space Agency: https://www.esa.int

– Roscosmos: https://www.roscosmos.ru

By Вики Ставропулу

байланыштуу Post

илим

Интернет-маркетингде кукиге макулдуктун жана купуялыктын маанилүүлүгү

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Космикалык жарлар: Жашыруун жылдыздын төрөлүшү

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
илим

Perseverance Roverдин кийинки көздөгөн жери: Джураби Пойнт

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Интернет-маркетингде кукиге макулдуктун жана купуялыктын маанилүүлүгү

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Космикалык жарлар: Жашыруун жылдыздын төрөлүшү

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Perseverance Roverдин кийинки көздөгөн жери: Джураби Пойнт

Oct 7, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Джеймс Уэбб космостук телескобу алгачкы галактикалар тууралуу таң калыштуу ачылыштарды ачат

Oct 7, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments