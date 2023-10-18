Шаар жашоосу

илим

Экспедиция 70 астронавттар Эл аралык космос станциясында изилдөөлөрдү жана робототехниканы жүргүзүшөт

Oct 18, 2023
Экспедиция 70 астронавттар Эл аралык космос станциясында изилдөөлөрдү жана робототехниканы жүргүзүшөт

Four Expedition 70 astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had a light-duty day on Tuesday, October 17. They focused on biology research and robotics during the afternoon. The cosmonauts continued preparations for an upcoming spacewalk and performed their own research tasks.

NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli worked together on cardiac research for the CIPHER study, which aims to understand the impact of long-term space missions on astronauts’ psychological and physiological conditions. They also unloaded cargo and disposed of trash inside the Cygnus resupply ship.

Commander Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency (ESA) conducted the Earthshine experiment, using a digital camera in the cupola to photograph the Moon and capture sunshine reflected from the Earth. Flight Engineer Satoshi Furukawa tested a spherical robot camera in the Kibo laboratory module.

The spacewalk originally planned by O’Hara and Mogensen has been delayed until December. In the meantime, two cosmonauts from Roscosmos are preparing for a spacewalk scheduled for October 25. They will conduct external maintenance tasks for about six hours and 45 minutes.

Throughout Tuesday, the Roscosmos cosmonauts tested their spacesuits’ life support systems and communication components. They also conducted research on the effects of weightlessness on the heart and explored improved communication strategies among international crews and mission controllers.

Konstantin Borisov, a Roscosmos Flight Engineer, assisted with the heart study and later tested operations with the European robotic arm attached to the Nauka science module.

Moving forward, NASA has upcoming activities planned on the ISS.

By Роберт Эндрю

