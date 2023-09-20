Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Индиянын Күн миссиясы Aditya L1 космостон Күн шамалынын бөлүкчөлөрүн изилдей баштады

ByМамфо Брешиа

Sep 20, 2023
Индиянын Күн миссиясы Aditya L1 космостон Күн шамалынын бөлүкчөлөрүн изилдей баштады

India’s solar mission Aditya L1 has successfully started studying energetic particles in the solar wind from space, according to senior astrophysicist Dr. Dibyendu Chakrabarty. The solar wind is the continuous flow of charged particles from the sun that permeates the solar system. This study will be conducted using the Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS), a part of the Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload.

STEPS, developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, has been functioning within the Earth’s magnetic field since September 10. During its journey to Lagrange point 1, which will take about four months, STEPS will collect data on energetic particles in the solar wind. This data will contribute to maintaining the health and performance of space assets.

The main aim of STEPS is to study the environment of energetic particles from the spacecraft’s position at the L1 point. The long-term data from STEPS will also enhance understanding of space weather changes. With six sensors observing in different directions, STEPS measures supra-thermal and energetic ions. The collected data assists scientists in analyzing particle behavior surrounding the Earth, particularly in the presence of its magnetic field.

India’s Aditya-L1 mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, is heading towards the First Lagrangian point, located about 1.5 million km from Earth. Lagrangian points, discovered by mathematician Joseph Louis Lagrange, are where gravitational forces between two objects balance each other, allowing spacecraft to remain in a stable position.

булагы:
– Dr. Dibyendu Chakrabarty, professor of Space and Atmospheric Sciences at the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)
- Индиянын Космос изилдөө уюму (ISRO)

Note: The original article did not include specific URLs for sources.

By Мамфо Брешиа

байланыштуу Post

илим

НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx космостук аппараты Юта чөлүнө конуу үчүн астероид үлгүсүнүн капсуласын чыгарат

Sep 23, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
илим

Максаттуу иш-аракеттин келип чыгышы: Ымыркайлардын изилдөөсүнөн алынган түшүнүк

Sep 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

OSIRIS-REx Миссиясы: Жерге келгин тектеринин үлгүлөрүн алып келүү

Sep 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

НАСАнын OSIRIS-REx космостук аппараты Юта чөлүнө конуу үчүн астероид үлгүсүнүн капсуласын чыгарат

Sep 23, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments
илим

Максаттуу иш-аракеттин келип чыгышы: Ымыркайлардын изилдөөсүнөн алынган түшүнүк

Sep 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

OSIRIS-REx Миссиясы: Жерге келгин тектеринин үлгүлөрүн алып келүү

Sep 23, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Индиянын Викрам Ландер жана Прагян Ровери Уйку режиминде калышты

Sep 23, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments