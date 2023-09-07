Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Түнкү асмандагы Пегасустун Улуу аянтынын көтөрүлүшү

ByВики Ставропулу

Sep 7, 2023
One of the most well-known groupings of stars, the Great Square of Pegasus, is beginning to rise higher in the night sky this season. Throughout September, looking to the east in the evenings, the Great Square can be seen as it climbs higher above the horizon.

The Great Square is made up of four stars of equal brightness: Scheat, Alpheratz, Markab, and Algenib. These stars represent the “body” of the winged horse of Greek mythology, Pegasus. Becoming familiar with the Great Square can help in identifying the Pegasus constellation and can also be used to locate the nearby star 51 Pegasi, which is home to the first exoplanet ever discovered around a main sequence star like our sun.

The Great Square is not an official constellation but rather an asterism, a recognizable pattern of stars in the night sky. It may appear more like a “great diamond” due to its tilted position, with one star, Algenib, facing downward. Although it may seem empty, there are a few notable stars in the center, and for the Anishinaabe people of the Great Lakes region, the square represents the torso of the Moose.

Located to the right of the line between Scheat and Markab is 51 Pegasi, also known as Helvetios. This yellowish star is home to the exoplanet 51 Pegasi b, the first planet ever discovered orbiting a sun-like star. It is a Jupiter-sized planet that orbits its star much closer than Earth does to the sun.

The optimal viewing position for both the Great Square and the Pegasus constellation will be reached by October, a few hours after sunset. If you wish to observe these stars, it is recommended to use binoculars or telescopes. Additionally, capturing images of these celestial sights can be achieved with the help of the right equipment and techniques.

The rise of the Great Square of Pegasus in the night sky is an exciting event for stargazers and sky enthusiasts. By becoming acquainted with this prominent asterism, observers can explore the wonders of the Pegasus constellation and the nearby star 51 Pegasi with its fascinating exoplanet.

