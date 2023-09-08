Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Окумуштуулар чочко эмбриондорунун ичинде гуманизацияланган бөйрөктөрдү өстүрүштү

ByГабриэль Бота

Sep 8, 2023
Окумуштуулар чочко эмбриондорунун ичинде гуманизацияланган бөйрөктөрдү өстүрүштү

Scientists have successfully grown kidneys containing mostly human cells inside pig embryos, a significant development in the field of organ transplantation. The groundbreaking technique involves modifying the genetic makeup of pig embryos and injecting human cells that go on to develop into kidneys within the animals. This achievement marks the first time that scientists have successfully grown a fully formed humanized organ inside another species.

In the study, the implanted embryos began to develop kidneys composed predominantly of human cells, exhibiting a normal structure after 28 days of development. The researchers spent five years modifying the pigs genetically to create an environment where human cells could thrive while facing minimal competition from pig cells.

Kidneys are the most commonly transplanted organs, with a significant number of individuals awaiting transplants worldwide. The aim of this research is to ultimately develop technologies that allow for the creation of organs using a patient’s own cells, thereby reducing the risk of organ rejection. While the process is complex and may take several years to perfect, the scientists are hopeful that this breakthrough could lead to the generation of mature human organs for transplantation.

The team is also working towards growing other human organs, such as the heart and pancreas, within pig embryos. This research represents a new approach to organ bioengineering, utilizing pigs as incubators for cultivating and growing human organs.

Previous studies have successfully created human-pig chimeras, organisms containing DNA from both species. However, the latest study is significant due to the successful generation of a humanized kidney. The research has been heralded as a pioneering step in organ bioengineering and has been described as encouraging and important by experts in the field.

булагы:

– Cell Stem Cell (study publication)

– Dusko Ilic, professor of stem cell sciences at King’s College London

– Jun Wu, associate professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

– Mary Garry, cell biologist at the University of Minnesota’s Lillehei Heart Institute

By Габриэль Бота

байланыштуу Post

илим

Жаңы макаланын аталышы: Эстүүлүк медитациясынын пайдасы

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

НАСАнын Марстагы кычкылтек эксперименти Кызыл планетада кычкылтек чыгарат

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Түрлөрдүн көптүгүнүн сыры ачылды: Биологиялык ар түрдүүлүктү байкоолордун жаңы түшүнүктөрү

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Сиз сагындыңыз

технология

Ирландия накталай эмес тенденцияны кабыл алды: Бул керектөөчүлөр үчүн эмнени билдирет?

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
технология

Окумуштуулар океандын терең чуңкурунан деңиз тиричилигинин жаңы түрлөрүн табышты

Sep 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
технология

Sony Alpha a7 III менен сүрөт оюнуңузду жаңыртыңыз

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
жаңылык

Алдыдагы iOS 17 программалык камсыздоо жаңылоосунда эмнени күтүүгө болот

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments