Австралияда байыркы гигант жөргөмүштүн фоссили табылган

ByВики Ставропулу

Oct 4, 2023
A fossilized giant trapdoor spider has been discovered in New South Wales, making it only the fourth specimen of its kind found in Australia. Named ‘Megamonodontium mccluskyi,’ the spider would have inhabited the surrounding areas, which were once lush rainforests. The discovery of this species sheds light on the evolutionary history of spiders and fills a gap in our understanding of the past.

The spider lived during the Miocene period, approximately 11-16 million years ago. Its closest living relative today can be found in wet forests in Singapore and Papua New Guinea. This suggests that the group of spiders once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia but went extinct as the country became more arid.

The fossil was found among other Miocene fossils, some of which were so well preserved that subcellular structures were visible. Scientists were able to study the minute details of the spider’s body using scanning electron microscopy. The fossil closely resembles the modern Monodontium, or trapdoor spider, but is five times larger. The body of Megamonodontium mccluskyi measures 23.31 millimeters in length.

The discovery of this ancient spider also provides insights into past climate conditions in Australia. The fact that it was found in a layer of rainforest sediment indicates that the region was once much wetter than it is today. This information can help scientists better understand how a warming climate has affected the country’s biodiversity in the past and how it may continue to do so in the future.

The fossilized trapdoor spider is not only the largest of its kind found in Australia, but it is also the first fossil of the Barychelidae family found worldwide. Brush-footed trapdoor spiders, like this ancient species, are not commonly found as fossils because they spend much of their time inside burrows, which are not conducive to fossilization.

This significant discovery was published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, contributing to our understanding of Australia’s ancient ecosystem and the evolutionary history of spiders.

Source: Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven

