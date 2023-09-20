Суюк СО2 менен фракинг майда титирөөлөрдү жаратышы мүмкүн, жаңы изилдөөлөр көрсөткөндөй

New research has revealed that fracking, whether conducted with liquid carbon dioxide (CO2) or water, can cause small tremors. This study confirms that the tremors are produced by the same processes that could potentially lead to larger, damaging earthquakes.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, involves injecting fluids below the Earth’s surface to extract oil and natural gas. While traditional fracking methods use wastewater, this particular investigation focused on the use of liquid CO2. Fracking with liquid CO2 has the additional benefit of sequestering carbon, reducing its contribution to atmospheric heat retention.

Estimates suggest that carbon dioxide fracking has the potential to save as much carbon annually as one billion solar panels. This makes it a more environmentally friendly option compared to wastewater fracking, as it keeps carbon underground and out of the atmosphere.

The study, published in the journal Science, indicates that the findings of tremors resulting from CO2 fracking are likely applicable to water-based fracking as well. Both methods can potentially induce seismic activity.

Seismologists previously debated the source of these tremors, with some suggesting they were caused by large earthquakes occurring far away, while others hypothesized that they were noise generated by human activities. By installing seismometers around a fracking site in Wellington, Kansas, the researchers were able to determine that the tremors were indeed related to the fluid injections.

Monitoring these activities is crucial in understanding the deformation of rocks and tracking the movement of fluids after injection. Modeling experiments can help determine safe fluid injection pressures to minimize the likelihood of triggering damaging seismic activity. However, the presence of unknown faults makes it challenging to predict the outcome in all cases.

This research sheds light on the potential impact of fracking on seismic activities and emphasizes the need for careful monitoring and regulation to mitigate risks associated with the process.

