Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

илим

Окумуштуулар Замбияда дүйнөдөгү эң эски жыгач конструкцияны табышты

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 27, 2023
Окумуштуулар Замбияда дүйнөдөгү эң эски жыгач конструкцияны табышты

кыскача маалымат:
Scientists in Zambia have found the remains of what is believed to be the oldest wooden structure in the world. Dating back 476,000 years, it is a hundred times older than the pyramids of Egypt. The discovery was made at Kalambo Falls, a site that contains evidence of human occupation from the early Stone Age to modern times. The preserved wooden remains were found in an area with a high water table, which helped to prevent the organic material from decaying. The team, led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, found that the wooden structure consisted of two interlocking logs joined by a notch. They also recovered four wood tools, including a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch. These findings suggest an early diversity in woodworking techniques and challenge previous notions about the technical knowledge of early hominins. The discovery predated the appearance of modern humans by thousands of years.

The team also found evidence that the wood had been shaped with a cleaver-like edge, indicating the ability to work wood on a large scale. The dense forest and high water table at Kalambo provided the perfect conditions for creating a built environment, such as raised platforms or walkways. The discovery challenges the perception that early hominins were primarily mobile foragers with limited technological diversity.

булагы:
– National Post: https://nationalpost.com/article/content/1384655/scientists-discover-world-s-oldest-wooden-structure-in-zambia

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

илим

Пери чөйрөлөрүнүн сыры кеңейүүдө: жасалма интеллект аларды 15 өлкөдө аныктайт

Sep 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота
илим

Ааламдын караңгы кылымдарын изилдөө боюнча жаңы миссия

Sep 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
илим

SpaceX компаниясынын Falcon Heavy ракетасы НАСАнын психикалык космостук кемесин учурууга тийиш.

Sep 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Пери чөйрөлөрүнүн сыры кеңейүүдө: жасалма интеллект аларды 15 өлкөдө аныктайт

Sep 28, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Ааламдын караңгы кылымдарын изилдөө боюнча жаңы миссия

Sep 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

SpaceX компаниясынын Falcon Heavy ракетасы НАСАнын психикалык космостук кемесин учурууга тийиш.

Sep 28, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Окумуштуулар суюк сууда жазуунун жаңы ыкмасын табышты

Sep 28, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments